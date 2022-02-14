EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A popular restaurant in East Longmeadow was shut down for more than six weeks after its sprinkler system went off unexpectedly, flooding the whole business.
“We’re pumped. I can’t wait to see the plates go out the window and some happy faces and people laughing and having a good time too,” said Bill Collins of Center Square Grill.
From fans and dehumidifiers drying up the pool of water to fresh paint and brand new ceilings, now more than six weeks later, Center Square Grill is ready to reopen Wednesday. Approximately 10,000 gallons of water rained down inside the popular East Longmeadow restaurant in early January after the sprinkler system was accidentally set off, leaving the business closed and employees out of work.
“We have run around like crazy people. We’ve done all new sheet rock, all new ceilings, new floors, lots of different updates to the finishes of the upstairs dining room areas…beautiful new walls, different art installations, so we are really proud of what the team has accomplished in six weeks,” Collins added.
Collins told Western Mass News that they took this as an opportunity to not only rebuild, but to revamp too.
“We took an opportunity to upgrade some areas too just because what we thought was appropriate eight years ago, now we’re looking around seeing who this is a unique opportunity to do something nice in the downtime.
Collins said loyal customers and community members have been the drive behind getting their doors back open.
“We have reservations. We just put the phone lines back up to live because they were just ringing like crazy while we were closed and it was kind of the same message all the time, so we just put them back up and running,” Collins explained.
His staff has been supportive throughout is eager to get back to doing what they love.
“We have been really fortunate with the staff. We paid our entire team for all six weeks that we were down…I am praying that after six weeks, we get to come out of this Groundhog Day and get back to work,” Collins added.
A grand reopening ribbon cutting will take place at 10:30 Wednesday morning and customers are encouraged to stay for lunch starting at 11:30 a.m.
