EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It has been almost a month since Center Square Grill shut down after tens of thousands of gallons of water poured in and caused extensive damage.
Center Square Grill owner Bill Collins and his staff are hard at work putting the final touches on the restaurant after a sprinkler malfunction caused ten thousand gallons of water to flood the building in early January.
“Whenever something like this happens, it's heartbreaking to see. When it's your own, it definitely hits you on a whole different level,” Collins said.
The restaurant has been closed for a month while repairs were made. Collins told Western Mass News that he is thankful for the outpouring of support he has received from the community during this time.
“My friends at Latitude, The Federal, every restaurant in town has reached out asking how they can help and if there is anything they can do,” Collins added.
The restaurant is getting a total revamp after sustaining significant water damage. In addition, Collins said customers can expect to see new wall art.
“Our electrician has been doing an amazing job, Bill. Our carpets are all brand new. We’re working on a whole bunch of splash walls that will have action shots of food being prepped and different employees,” Collins explained.
The big question is: will people be able to dine in for Valentine's Day?
“It's one of the biggest restaurant days in the year. We certainly want to be serving on Valentine's Day, but if we miss it, for us, it's all about doing it right the first time,” Collins noted.
Collins said he will make an announcement this weekend on when the restaurant will reopen.
“So everything will be announced on social media. We will also take the tab down on our website that says we are temporarily closed and we will put something up that is reopened. However, I’m going to yell it from every top of the mountain I can, so don't worry. You will be getting a phone call and so we are going to announce as loudly as we can. We got some ground to make up this year,” Collins said.
