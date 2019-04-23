Center St. in Ludlow down to one lane due to paving project.

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are encouraging commuters that drive along Center Street to seek alternate routes due to an ongoing construction project.
Ludlow Police Chief Paul Madera tells us that part of the construction project includes paving the area of Center Street on Rt. 21 by Exit 7.
Beginning Wednesday, April 24, that section of Rt. 21 will be down to one lane of traffic.
"We're urging commuter to avoid the area, because," Chief Madera tells us. "Traffic will be significantly impacted and there will be delays. If you can avoid the area, please seek an alternate route."
This paving project is weather contingent, and, with rain in the forecast, drivers can expect the paving project to continue on into next week.
The paving project was originally expected to conclude on Friday.
