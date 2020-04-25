Ludlow Police cruiser generic 091919

(Western Mass News file photo)

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Police responded to the area of Center Street after a single motorcycle crash just after 4:30 p.m., police said.

No other cars were involved, police said.

The one person operating the motorcycle and was transported to Baystate for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The accident remains under investigation.

Center Street was closed temporarily, but has since been reopened.

Copyright 2020.  Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.