LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Police responded to the area of Center Street after a single motorcycle crash just after 4:30 p.m., police said.
No other cars were involved, police said.
The one person operating the motorcycle and was transported to Baystate for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
The accident remains under investigation.
Center Street was closed temporarily, but has since been reopened.
