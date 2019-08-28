SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An exciting update on a story Western Mass News has been following exclusively for months.
Earlier this year the future of Central City Boxing and Barbell was on the line after the building they were in was sold and they were forced to move out.
Now they have a new home in Springfield to continue their at-risk youth programs.
In June, Central City Boxing and Barbell had to put their programs on hold as they packed up three years of memories on Belmont Avenue on the search for a new home.
This week 22 Tyler Street officially opened as the new location for the at-risk youth gym.
Director Dean Fay on Central City Boxing and Barbell explained what this new opportunity means for everyone involved.
"It's been exciting. It's also been very time-consuming. To think we left Belmont Ave on July 8th and almost two months later all the work that we've put in. The kids stepped up. The kids came out here and helped us put this place together and we transferred a building that was a carpet binding company and got everything out of here and built it into a boxing gym," Fay said.
Complete with new equipment, banners in the rafters and a locker room for the athletes, the gym is already attracting new members.
17-years-old Jaron Cruzado spoke about the new changes to come.
"I think it's going to increase the number of people that are in the program because it's in a larger gym which means it's more open to having more people to join the gym. Yesterday when we were sparring some people were watching out there and a couple came into the gym because they wanted to know what was happening," Cruzado said.
Coaches and athletes said their favorite part about the new building is how quickly it felt like home.
18-years-old Brendon Torres is only one of the athletes excited about this new development.
"I feel like for me we have more space. It's not as tall, but it's wider more space. I feel comfortable already and it's only the third day. I feel home. It's a safe haven...everybody that comes in this gym is here to support the cause and that cause just makes Springfield a better place through our youth," Torres said.
On Saturday, August 31, the gym will be holding a tag sale fundraiser at their new location at 22 Tyler Street.
