SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Earlier this year the future of Central City Boxing and Barbell was on the line after the building they had been in for the past three years was sold and they were forced to move out.
It's the start of a new era for Central City Boxing and Barbell in Springfield.
Earlier this summer the non-profit closed up shop at their Belmont Avenue location after the director said the building was sold out from underneath them.
As they scrambled to find a new spot to keep the at-risk youth program going, numerous people stepped in to help.
Dean Fay the Program Director of Central City Boxing & Barbell explained the process of moving their program.
"We were able to pull a mortgage on the building. We put a substantial amount of money down. So many people have stepped up. Senator Welch and state rep. Bud Williams and Carlos Gonzalez all sponsored a bill that was put through the senate and house and went by the governor's veto process yesterday so they added a $10,000 bill in there that is going to help us with the building which is going to come right out of the state budget. Mayor Sarno has stepped up with our community development block grant. We got approved for $19,000 for operating expenses. Which is huge. This is all money that was coming out of my pocket before that," Fay explained.
Now 22 Tyler street will bring a new chapter to the program.
"It's nice to know this is our place. We can paint it the way we want it, we can arrange it the way we want it and so many people have stepped up to make this a reality. I couldn't do this on my own. It's not possible," Fay said.
Fay told Western Mass News they already have tons of ideas for the new location.
"Right now it's kind of our makeshift office. This will be the kid's homework room. We'll have desks in here and the kids can come in here with a tutoring program so they can come in here and get their homework done after school," Fay said.
It's been almost a month since the boys and girls have been able to come together and practice.
And while there is still a lot of work to be done Fay said he plans on having the place up and running by next week.
"This place is going to be arguably one of the best gyms in New England and the best program in New England," Fay said.
Central city boxing and barbell said there is still a lot to fix up and add to the gym.
