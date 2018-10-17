WALES, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has died and another was hospitalized after being exposed to carbon monoxide inside a Wales home Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators are now trying to figure out if the home on Brows Beach Road in Wales had working CO alarms.

The State Fire Marshal said it's still early in the investigation, but the central heating unit inside the home could have been the cause.

The Fire Marshal stressing this incident as as a reminder to make sure you have working alarms inside your home, especially as we head into the colder months.

State Police and the State Fire Marshal's office responded to a home on Brows Beach Road in Wales around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon where two people were exposed to carbon monoxide.

The call initially came in as a medical issue, but it turned out to be a carbon monoxide leak.

"We found elevated carbon monoxide levels within the residence and two patients. This quickly turned into an incident that was much different than just a common medical call," said Wales Fire Chief John Croke.

One person was flown to UMass Memorial in Worcester and the other was taken by ambulance to Wing Memorial in Palmer.

We're told a dog and a cat were also taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroksey said if you ever believe your home has carbon monoxide in it, you should get out asap.

"In the event the alarm goes off, get everybody outside, call 911, and let the fire department respond and public safety will make sure it's okay to re-enter the building," Ostroksey said.

As the temperature get colder, the fire marshal can't say enough about the importance of having working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in your home.

"As you start up your central heating system for the first time. As you might start to use the wood stove or the coal stove, it's important to make sure they've been serviced," Ostroksey noted.

"It's critically important to make sure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in your home. You should have one on every level and if they're battery operated, they have fresh batteries," Ostroksey explained.

We don't know the names or relationship between the two people inside the home, nor do we know the conditions at this hour of the dog and cat that were taken out of the home.

The State Fire Marshal said that information will be released at a later time.

For more information on how to keep yourself and your family safe in your home during cooler weather, please visit the link here.