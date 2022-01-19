SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One local high school coach is preparing for his next challenge with UMass football.
Coach Valdamar Brower left behind a dominant legacy at Springfield Central High School to try his hand at the collegiate coaching ranks.
Western Mass News sat down with Coach Brower Wednesday ahead of his biggest challenge yet: trying to bring success back to UMass Amherst.
“The reaction was instant,” Brower told us. “It was excitement, it was ‘I’m in.’”
He received a call from new UMass Head Football Coach Don Brown this off-season, asking him to become the team’s new defensive line coach.
“Just a feeling of, ‘I had to do this,’ so I was instantly in,” said Brower.
The former All-American defensive lineman played under Brown in 1999, when he served as the team’s defensive coordinator. UMass re-hired Brown this off-season for his second stint as the team's head coach.
“That time spent with him…. My high school coaching philosophy, my defensive philosophy, really is rooted in Coach Brown,” Brower explained.
The Northampton native who brought three straight state titles to Springfield Central High School told Western Mass News that he is leaving the program in good hands.
“From admin to the coaching staff to the kids, the program is in a really good place, so I’m really excited about that,” Brower said.
As for UMass, the Minutemen finished 1-11 in 2021. Their last winning season was in 2010. How is Brower hoping to turn things around?
“If things don’t go our way we want… to feel that pressure, to improve, to get better, not just feel bad and get worse,” he said.
He looks forward to continuing to develop young men on and off the field through his love of football.
“I just want to continue to help, like I did at Central High School, as many high school student athletes and now college student athletes through the game of football, stay out of trouble, take care of business, get an education, and be good citizens,” Brower said.
He told us that since being named the defensive line coach on December 9th, it has been a lot of learning, a lot of transitioning, but a lot of excitement, which he said was just as high now as it was on day one.
UMass begins their 2022 season on September 3rd at Tulane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.