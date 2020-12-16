SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A big day for some local high school football players as they officially signed their National Letter of Intent to play at the next level.
Western Mass News spoke with a couple of local players who signed with colleges Wednesday, despite facing the adversities of the coronavirus pandemic.
It was a big moment for two-star players from Springfield Central High School, one of them, senior defensive tackle Terry Lockett, who will be playing at a power five conference school, taking his talent to Syracuse University.
It was a big day for many high school football players across the nation. Massachusetts has been arguably a state that gets overlooked for college football recruiting, but some local high school players are putting the Bay State on the map.
Along with Lockett, central linebacker Trey Cavaan will head to Merrimack College. The pandemic postponing this season forced a limited amount of people to physically witness the players' big day today. Lockett said it meant the world to have his close ones by his side Wednesday.
"It means a lot; they've been here since day one, and for them to see all the hard work pay off means so much. It's all because of them, them pushing me, them supporting me, them being there by my side," Lockett explained.
Both players said they didn't picture themselves having to wear masks today, but it doesn't take away from their big moment.
