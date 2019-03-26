SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Central High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets are back in Springfield after a big championship weekend.
The school's Junior ROTC program is one of the largest in the country.
"It builds their leadership, their self-esteem," said senior instructor Maj. William Kieda
They're entering their 52nd year and doing it with some new hardware.
"We finally can say that we're on the radar now and we got something to shout about," Kieda added.
On Saturday, the Central AFJROTC drill teams competed in the Air Force Nationals Open Drill competition in Dayton, OH.
On Sunday, they returned home as champions.
"I won solo arm and then me and my dual partner won second place and team exhibition won second place too and then the girls won unarmed exhibition first placed, that's big," said senior Francisco Pantoja.
Valery Franco, a Central senior, added, "I think it shows for us that we're leaving a legacy. Throughout my four years, I've seen our team go from great to a little bit lower than that and now seeing that our team was able to win something at Nationals. I'm happy to see what I'm leaving behind as a senior."
These cadets have been practicing since the beginning of the school year, perfecting their skills
"We practice two hours a day, the whole week. Sometimes in Saturday's, we come in and practice from seven in the morning until two in the afternoon. Vacations, when everybody's home, we're in here working hard," Pantoja noted.
Kieda added, "This is nice, all the bling, but this is recognition that these kids have worked. We can get championships on a sports team, we can get championships doing band and other things, but ROTC - this is our cream of the crop."
