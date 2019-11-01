SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The football season is flying by and next week, it’s playoff time.
Springfield's Central High School football team has worked this whole season with one goal in mind: doing whatever it takes to win.
Now, with an eye on the prize, the reigning state champs are prepping for playoffs.
With all the nerves and excitement this time of year, junior Tyson Thornton says it’s crucial he does his job.
“Especially when the energy is low. I’m the high energy guy. I smile, laugh, play around, so I try to come and get everybody uplifted, and I work hard," Thornton tells us.
Winning a lot of games can cause a team to feel complacent, and because of the team's success so far, Head Coach Valdamar Brower stresses the importance of never feeling comfortable, especially when it’s one-and-done time.
“When you lose a game, there’s more involvement, more intensity, more focus. When you win a game, there’s less, so the challenge of trying to do that and watching every, single play and not ignoring the mental mistakes or the wrong technique or the wrong hand placements, that’s a challenge," stated Coach Brower.
Brower says regardless of whether or not it’s playoff time, this team knows any time they step on this field, they must keep one thing in mind.
“Every day starts at zero, so it doesn’t matter what you did in the past, just prove your worth every, single day. That’s what we expect from our coaching staff. That’s what we expect from our players," says Coach Brower.
Thornton tells Western Mass News, although their record on paper looks solid, the Golden Eagles can soar even higher.
“I think still, we haven’t really come out and fully dominated in all three phases of the game yet. There’s been games where we have. I think we’re close, but I don’t think we’re really there yet," added Thornton.
Along with every other team, Central High School is trying to get there so, at the end of the day, they can bring home another trophy.
