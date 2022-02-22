SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Springfield Central Eagle's star quarterback William Watson verbally committed to the University of Nebraska Tuesday night.
Watson made it official at Tuesday night’s basketball playoff game.
Western Mass News caught up with Central's assistant principal and athletic director who told us that it is a big moment for the whole team.
"It's a lot of hard work, and he's getting everything he deserves," said Athletic Director Keith Worthy.
"It's a very proud moment,” Assistant Principal Julius Walker added. “I've known Pop and his father since he was probably 4 or 5. He's always been a person that's worked hard. He's the first one to the field, first one in the classroom, last to leave."
Watson helped lead the Golden Eagles to their third state title this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.