SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A first was celebrated Wednesday at Central High School in Springfield as one special ROTC cadet takes on an important job.
It's was a big day for one particular student at the school today. Senior cadet Camryn Kynard has been appointed the school's first black female wing commander in the JROTC.
"It's so hard to put into words, it's so humbling. It's amazing to see your peers be so proud of you," Krynard said.
Central's assistant principal Keith Worthy told Western Mass News this young lady's leadership is unmatched.
"She's the best and that's why she's in the position she's in. I mean great person, takes initiative, always thinking about others, mind's always turning, and she's thinking about hey, we may have a pretty great school here, but she's thinking about how we can be better tomorrow," Worthy explained.
JROTC administrator Maj. William Kieda told us while he's been doing this for 15 years. This is the first time he's witnessed a young woman fighting against all odds to get to this point.
"Camryn is really one of our strong females that has broken the glass ceiling. We only have, out of 350 cadets, we have about nine percent are female African-Americans, so we're very proud of Camryn's accomplishments," Kieda noted.
To honor Krynard on her big day, all the cadets met in the gymnasium to recognize her with the change of command ceremony.
"All it is is relinquishing command of the old commander, that he is now officially done and it is to visualize in front of the troops that now Camryn is the new leader that will be moving forward and taking charge now," Kieda said.
Former senior commander Mark Warbington said, being in her shoes just a year ago, it's an honor to now pass the torch.
"It's great to see the other cadets step up and just to pass my knowledge down and the experience I've had is unbelievable and I'm humbled and happy to see someone else go through the same thing," Warbington said.
While this new leader dreams to become a teacher one day, Kynard has an early message for the ones who aspire to be like her.
"When I see young girls come up to me and say 'Cam, you did it. You look like me and you call the shots now' and I'm just like 'I do'...so always, always, always know - and this sounds cliche - but you can do anything. You can do anything that you want if you put the work in," Kynard said.
