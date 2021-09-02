AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Department of Public Works crews worked overnight to repair a water main break that caused a massive sinkhole on Central Street in Agawam. The sinkhole was about four feet deep.
A portion of the road was closed overnight but reopened to traffic by 6:30 a.m. Friday.
Western Mass News received photos and videos of water shooting from the ground reaching as high as the powerlines Thursday evening.
Neighbors told Western Mass News Central Street was flooded with water and the street drained fairly quickly.
Many residents were temporarily without water as crews worked to make repairs. Water was restored early Monday morning.
DPW crews began filling the sinkhole with concrete around 7 a.m.
