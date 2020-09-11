(WGGB/WSHM) -- Nineteen years ago today, the world changed forever.
Today, western Massachusetts and the world commemorated the nearly 3,000 people who died on September 11, 2001.
While ceremonies to mark the day look very different this year because of COVID-19, the memories of those who died in the terror attacks that day are still being honored.
In Springfield, local leaders gathered at the September 11th monument in Riverfront Park. The annual ceremony has been a Springfield tradition since 2002.
“On a beautiful morning like this, who would have, who could have possibly thought and yet here we are, 19 years later,” said Anthony Cignoli at Springfield’s remembrance ceremony.
In Westfield, family, friends, and local leaders also gathered at the 9/11 memorial park to honor Westfield natives Tara Shea Creamer, who was on American Airlines Flight 11, the first of two planes to crash into the twin towers in New York City and Brian Murphy and Daniel Trant, both in the north tower.
Matthew Trant, Danny's younger brother, remembered the day like it was yesterday.
“I walked in to work that day and my managing director of my firm said ‘Look at the TV. A plane hit the World Trade Center.’ I said ‘That's not funny. My brother works in the World Trade Center,’” said Matthew Trant.
Danny Trant - a star athlete at Westfield High, Celtic draft pick in '94 - was never found.
“No word and no sign ever of Danny. There were never any remains at all recovered. At least many families were at least fortunate to have, if that's closure,” Trant added.
Matt Trant told Western Mass News that if you met his brother, you'd never forget his brother.
“…Because he was an athlete, because he was just the kind of person everybody liked and could take to…Big smile, loved, great voice, and loved to sing Irish songs and drew a crowd everywhere he went…Danny Trant was one of the most likable people I've ever met in my life,” Matthew Trant explained.
Family of the three Westfield natives who perished that day 19-years ago came together for a smaller, socially distanced ceremony this year, but nonetheless heartfelt.
“It’s unreal for all of us, but it’s so gratifying to our family that people have honored their commitment to never forget and the fact that it goes strong and people come out and their love and caring is just as strong as it always has been,” Matthew Trant said.
Other 9/11 memorials tpok place throughout the area. In Greenfield, a service was planned for 9:55 a.m. at the firehouse.
In Agawam, a virtual ceremony was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Speakers included the city's fire chief, chaplain, and Agawam's mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.