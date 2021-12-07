(Gray) – Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Veterans and visitors came together in remembrance in the nation’s capital.
Nearly 5,000 miles away and exactly 80 years later, folks gathered at the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. for a somber ceremony to honor those lost in the attack that plunged the United States into World War II.
Standing in front of the World War II Memorial in Washington, volunteers read the names of the more than 2,400 Americans who were killed on December 7, 1941 - the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
“This is a place of unity and for veterans their families and citizens to gather and remember what they did for us 80 years ago,” said Sam Smith with Friends of the National World War II Memorial.
Organizers said the verbal tribute was part of a special ceremony and wreath-laying, commemorating the anniversary.
“It’s a nice sunny day, but it’s chilly and I’m here,” said World War II veteran George Arnstein.
Arnstein was one of only twenty or so World War II veterans in attendance. He was drafted into the army in 1943 and reflects on his own service - as the nation observes the occasion.
“We are remembering that something was started for us…and we won,” Arnstein noted.
Organizers also took a moment to honor the late Senator Bob Dole who, after being gravely wounded, came home from the war and helped to create this national monument.
“…And he would be here on Saturdays. That's how he spent his days, shaking their hands, and sharing stories with other veterans.”
Sixteen million Americans served during World War II. The VA estimates that less than 400,000 are still alive today.
President Biden and the First Lady both visited the memorial on Tuesday to pay their respects as well.
