AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After almost three years of construction, the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge connecting Agawam and West Springfield is finally complete. On Thursday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate.
The bridge first reopened in April, one year ahead of schedule. Now, it is fully complete with lots of space for people to walk and ride their bikes. Residents we spoke to told us this is perfect timing ahead of summer and fall activities.
“So it's nice to see it's more pedestrian friendly,” said Blanca Carbaja-Gonzalez of Agawam.
Agawam residents are excited construction on the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge is complete and will make a big difference for crowds heading to and from The Big E fair at the Eastern States Exposition in less than three months.
“It looks really nice. I think the whole area just looks better. It's kind of beautified the area, I think, but the traffic that runs through is a lot smoother. I'm very happy that the project is coming to a close,” Carbaja-Gonzalez added.
The crossover is now widened to four lanes and includes new sidewalks and bike lanes. Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli told Western Mass News that the bridge will help with foot traffic as thousands attend the fair.
“Look at this barrier, the fencing, it's just beautiful….The width so we can get crowds through to and from safely,” Sapelli said.
The bridge was completed a year earlier than expected. Sapelli said this is thanks to additional funds from the state.
“…Which was not part of the original contract, which expedited the whole process and which allowed us to finish a year early,” Sapelli added.
Another helping factor was the COVID-19 pandemic. MassDOT told us fewer cars on the road allowed for more work to get done.
“Put additional resources on the bridge, so they wouldn't be impacting any kind of interference and really allowed us to get some extra work done,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.
Lt. Governor Karyn Polito was on-hand at Thursday's ribbon cutting event and congratulated the efforts made by Agawam and West Springfield in completing this project. She called the effort resilience in infrastructure.
“Not just for vehicular movements, but pedestrians, cyclists, and making connections within a neighborhood so that more people can move around and coexist in a safer manner,” Polito added.
Getting this project done is also a benefit to local businesses located near the bridge, where traffic is moving much smoother now.
