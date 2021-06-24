AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony in Agawam is being Thursday for the newly reconstructed Morgan-Sullivan Bridge.
The bridge connects the towns of Agawam and West Springfield. The construction has been going on for years and is now finally complete. The bridge first fully opened at the end of April when the construction ended a year ahead of schedule. The crossover is now widened to four lanes and includes new sidewalks and bike lanes.
Mayors from both towns are joining Massachusetts Lt. Governor Karyn Polito for the celebration. Residents we spoke to said they are excited to have the construction be completed before The Big E fair this September.
“It looks really nice. I think the whole area just looks better. It's kind of beautified the area, I think, but the traffic that runs through is a lot smoother. I'm very happy that the project is coming to a close,” said Blanca Carbajal Gonzalez of Agawam.
The project also added new traffic signals to three different intersections.
