WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of Wilbraham has a message for dog owners: get your pet licensed before it's too late.
Getting your dog licensed in your city or town is not only a law in Massachusetts, but it is a safety precaution as well.
"It's just important, because," Wilbraham Town Clerk Carole Tardif tells us. "If your dog gets loose and bites anybody, and it's not current on shots, then that person that got bit could get ill."
Each year, dog owners are required to license their dogs by April 1, and the license lasts a full year.
Carole Tardif, the Wilbraham Town Clerk, tells Western Mass News they have 2,400 dogs in town, but 1,000 of them are not licensed.
"It's the way the state can control rabies so," continued Tardif. "We cannot license unless they have a current rabies certificate on file, and we have a tear off on their census if they want to mail it in instead of coming in."
Licensing your dog comes with a small price tag, ten dollars for dogs that are spayed and neutered, and twenty dollars for dogs that are not.
If you fail to register on time, you will have to pay a late fee in April, May, and June.
"In the past," stated Tardif. "We had taken all the unlicensed dogs to Palmer Court."
If your dog goes missing, having them licensed it makes it easier for a shelter or animal control to identify them, and bring them home.
Carmine Dicenso, the executive director at the Dakin Humane Society, says dogs get stir crazy in the Winter, so making sure they are licensed before the warm weather is important.
"It's more likely for dogs to," Dicenso stated. "Get lost now. People are out and about with their dogs, keeping their windows and doors open, so it's kind of a reminder, "Do I have my dog identification on my dog?"
It's important to note that dog licensing procedures and penalties can differ town to town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.