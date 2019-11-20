SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Santa is coming to town which means a number of toys may be on your child's list.
Anything harmful towards kids' is a major concern for any parent. We are told that certain toys are in fact dangerous to your child.
Massachusetts safety group W.A.T.C.H. tells Western Mass News these toys that may look like fun can actually pose a potential hazard.
We're told there have been a number of injuries and even deaths over the years because of dangerous toys.
Some of the top ten worst toys from W.A.T.C.H: Nerf Ultra One, Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog, Bunchems Bunch'n Build, a stuffed animal called Yeti, Nickelodeon Frozen Treats Slime, Anstoy Electronic Toy Gun, Diecast School Bus, Pogo Trick Board, Power Rangers Electronic Cheetah Claw, and Viga Pull-Along Caterpillar.
W.AT.C.H. also acknowledged that the toys listed are only a portion of the dangerous toys available.
