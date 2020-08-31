SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The death of actor Chadwick Boseman shocked the nation Friday after a four year battle with colon cancer.
Boseman was just 43 years old and, in 2016 when he was diagnosed, he was only 39.
Now, Western Mass News is learning that cases in young adults are on the rise.
Doctors are noticing an alarming new trend that more colorectal cancer cases in adults between the ages of 20 and 50.
“There's been an increase in younger people having colon cancer than previously,” said Dr. Daniel Fish, colorectal surgeon at Baystate Medical Center.
Fish said that while the cancer primarily affects people age 55 and older, the median age is going down
“The American Cancer Society has changed their recommendation saying people should start undergoing screening at age 45, rather than age 50,” Fish explained.
Boseman, best known for his starring role in “Black Panther,” died of colon cancer on Friday at the age of 43 after battling the disease for years.
Fish said African Americans are also more at risk and should be screened at 45 or even younger
“They have not only an earlier onset at a younger age, but also a higher risk of death by cancer,” Fish noted.
Colorectal cancer is the third deadliest in the U.S., but Fish said it's also very treatable.
“They can not only have their lives extended, but they can be cured of cancer,” Fish said.
That is why Boseman was able to film several blockbusters amid his battle.
“People can go on living productive lives, despite having the cancer,” Fish added.
In most cases, the cancer is treated with surgery and chemotherapy, but Fish said there are things you can do now to avoid it, such as:
- Living an active lifestyle
- Avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol use
- Eat a healthy diet with fruits and veggies
- Don't overindulge in red and processed meats
Most importantly, Fish said be screened at age 45 with a colonoscopy.
“My recommendation would be if you're thinking about it, talk to your doctor about it and there's a pretty good chance you can get a colonoscopy,” Fish said.
In many cases, the cancer can be silent, but there are some symptoms to look out for including blood in your stool, abdominal pain, and weight loss. If you're experiencing any of those symptoms, be sure to talk to your doctor immediately.
