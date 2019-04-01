AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The chair of the Hampshire College board of trustees is stepping down.
The move comes as the school continues to look for financial solutions to stay afloat.
In a statement regarding her departure, Gaye Hill, who has led that board of six years, said:
"Since we set out on a most difficult path to secure Hampshire’s future, we’ve encountered a range of emotions and reactions. I’ve heard bewilderment, fear, and disagreement from some quarters, and from others, support and understanding for our having taken decisive action at a most critical time. These were expected. What I didn’t expect was the vitriol, slanderous attacks, and the questioning of motives that have been leveled at not only me but at colleagues who have been working months on end with one goal in mind: to bring Hampshire through the worst financial crisis in its history. I’ve become a lightning rod for criticism and felt it was time to step away.”
Hill's resignation is effective immediately.
With Hill's departure, based on the college's bylaws, Luis Hernandez has assumed the role of chairperson for the board of trustees after being the longest serving vice chair.
Hernandez added in a statement:
"As we move into this next phase of our work to bring about a sustainable future for Hampshire, we’ll keep our focus, engage the working groups and the community at large, and continue to communicate with you about our progress."
