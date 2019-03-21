HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Facebook post out of Holyoke is getting a lot of attention online after a woman details how she witnessed an overdose in a public restroom, and a complete stranger helped to keep the man alive.
On Road Race Day in Holyoke, two women, who didn't know each other, happened to stop at a coffee shop to use the restroom.
Their meeting would be fate, and what happened while waiting in line would change their lives forever.
After a long day at the St. Patrick's Day Road Race in Holyoke, Julie Rocco stopped at the Dunkin on Northampton Street to get a coffee and use the restroom.
When no one answered repeated knocks at the door, something felt wrong.
"I went to the employees and said," Rocco tells us. "I think there is someone overdosing in the bathroom."
When the door opened, a chaotic scene quickly developed.
A man was slumped inside, suffering from a suspected opioid overdose.
Julie knew the signs, and jumped into action.
"I did what I could do to," continued Rocco. "Bring life back into him."
Julie says the man remained unconscious. She thought she was going to lose him.
She was in tears, trying to help.
"I don't care," says Rocco. "Choice or disease or disorder. Whatever you call it, nobody deserves to die on the bathroom floor."
As time went on with no response, she started to lose hope.
"A girl came in like a miracle, and," stated Rocco. "She said, 'do you need Narcen?', and I said yes."
That miracle woman was Ryan Reil.
She went into that coffee shop for the same reason, to use the restroom, and she couldn't understand why there was such a hold up.
When she pushed to the front of the line, she saw the man on the ground, his lips turning blue.
"Right place," Reil tells us. "Right time, right time, fate, God's will, whatever you want to say."
She offered the Narcan that she had in her bag, the Narcan she almost left at home.
"I always have at one in my pocketbook," continued Reil. "That day, I switched my pocketbook to my backpack and I happened to take it with me."
Ryan performed CPR until help could arrive.
The Fire Department and ambulance service also administered additional Narcan, and we're told the man survived.
Both women carry Narcan daily, and they encourage everyone to do the same, because it could be anyone, anywhere, even a bystander at a coffee shop, that can save someone's life.
"It doesn't hurt to carry it, but," said Reil. "It is a matter of life or death if you don't."
Julie tells us that her Facebook post has gotten a lot of attention and, to her, the best part is that others have looked into carrying Narcan, because of her story.
