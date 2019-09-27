GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New Hampshire man accused of stabbing a Mass. state trooper last year is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
Nghia Le is back in a Greenfield courtroom today for a change of plea hearing.
He is accused of assaulting a state trooper last October following a high-speed chase that ended in New Salem.
Le pleaded not guilty in December 2018 to eight charges including assault with intent to murder, armed assault with intent to rob, and carjacking.
Reportedly, he stole a car in New Hampshire before crossing the border into Massachusetts and assaulting the state trooper.
Le allegedly stabbed the trooper in his face and upper body before attempting to steal his cruiser.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
