SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting Monday, houses of worship join other facilities and businesses in the Bay State now clear to increase their capacity limits from 25 to 40 percent.
This change comes just ten days before Ash Wednesday, allowing Catholics to commemorate the day in the biggest congregations they've had in nearly a year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted how many houses of worship have had to run their day-to-day operations, but despite restrictions and safety protocols, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield has found a way to continue with their most important religious practices.
“I think a lot of people are expecting things to be different this year. A lot of things have been different, but I don’t think this makes it different as far as our spiritual walk,” said Carolee McGrath with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield.
The most recent change coming with Ash Wednesday on February 17.
“It is going to be a little different this year. Normally, you see Catholics walking out the door on Ash Wednesday with a cross on their forehead,” McGrath added.
The diocese told Western Mass News that this year, instead of placing a cross of ashes on your forehead, they will simply be sprinkled on your head.
“This is coming from the Vatican…This is something that has been done in Europe for a very long time. It will be new for American Catholics, but I think it something that will help us adhere to all the precautions because of the pandemic,” McGrath explained.
While this will be a change for most Catholics, McGrath said it’s a chance to show people your devotion in another way.
“You don’t need an outward sign that says you’re Catholic, right? You just have to go out there and show people the love of Jesus just by our actions and by our words. I think that’s a challenge for us, but I think if there was ever an important time to do it, I would say 2021 is the time,” McGrath noted.
As far as where or when you can get your ashes this year, McGrath said, “It’s important for everybody to check their local parishes website or call because there are different opportunities and ways to get the ashes on Ash Wednesday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.