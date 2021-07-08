SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Sabis International Charter School in Springfield is undergoing some changes, including a new name.
“The board voted just very recently last week to self-govern for now,” said Board of Trustees member John Delaney.
Over the last year negotiations of the school's contract with the Sabis Global Education Network fell through. Now changes are underway.
One of the changes coming to the school is a new name, now known as the Springfield International Charter School.
The school will still be a charter, but the curriculum will be different.
That's something parent Donna Cote is looking forward to.
“Honestly I think it’s going to be a good change. I was getting a little frustrated with the whole Sabis curriculum especially with this pandemic,” said Cote.
Cote was considering transferring her 13 and 15-year-old’s out of the school due to the rigid testing, but now she's optimistic about these changes, and they will remain at Springfield International Charter School.
Delaney has a daughter who graduated from Sabis and his son is entering 10th grade where he's gone to school since kindergarten. He says students and staff won't notice any significant changes.
“I love this school, I love the atmosphere and I love his teachers and the administration. They’re all staying,” said Delaney.
Delaney says the Board of Trustees’ priority now is to get information out to parents and staff.
“It’s like a family there. and kids start school from kindergarten till they graduate from high school. So, everyone knows each other. We're hoping that stays the same,” said Delaney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.