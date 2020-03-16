SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New changes are coming to Springfield City Hall as officials announce closures and changes for the public in the wake of COVID-19.
City officials are working to tailor their day-to-day operations to ensure proper social distancing.
These changes are being done as one confirmed case of coronavirus has been declared in Hampden County.
“City hall and all municipal buildings will be closed to the public. This is due to the concern of the COVID-19,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
Sarno announcing that city hall is shutting their doors to the public until April 5.
Even in the wake of coronavirus, Sarno said no city employees will be laid off.
“City of Springfield employees will continue to work as directed and under the discretion of their managers,” Sarno explained.
The mayor spoke in front of a room where Western Mass News set up behind the fewer than 20 spaced-out chairs.
The police and fire department also announced similar protocols.
“There are no civilians allowed in any firehouse in the city of Springfield. If you have an emergency and present to the firehouse, we will treat you in front of the firehouse. Ring the bell,” said Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi.
The police force will now be spread among five locations in the city.
“I am fully manned. I am actually more manned than normal because what some of the officers are doing are canceling their vacations. They recognize the urgency,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh added that, effective Tuesday, March 17 until further notice:
- The public is asked to avoid visiting the lobby of police headquarters at 130 Pearl Street, except in the event of an emergency.
- The lobby will remain open, but you are asked to conduct their business over the phone if possible.
- If you need to make a report and it is an emergency, call 911.
- If you need to make a report for an incident that you would have done in-person at Springfield Police, call their non-emergency report line at (413) 750-2525. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return the call.
- If you need to request a report from the department's Clerk’s Office, call (413) 787-6310 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- License to Carry (LTC) applications and processing will be suspended until further notice.
Springfield School Supt. Daniel Warwick announced to the families of the 30,000 children they feed daily options for food pickup.
Those details are concrete for the next three weeks, but other plans for the future of the academic year are still up in the air
“We’ve been able to open 14 sites. Anyone under the age of 18 in preschool, public, private or charter can pick-up food at those sites. Other questions come up from a lot of folks about the MCAS testing. That has to go to the legislature, so the commissioner can’t make a unilateral decision on the MCAS testing,” Warwick added.
Sarno also announced his intent to police the ban on eat-in restaurants, saying he will use his license commission to help with enforcement of delivery options only. He reiterated that public safety is the driving force behind these decisions and that residents can still expect basic services and functionality out of their local government.
“We will do what we have to do, as we’ve done before, to make sure that everything that we can provide will be provided,” Sarno added.
