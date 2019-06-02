NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A longtime Northampton restaurant is making some changes to its operating hours for the summer in an effort to give their employees more time off.
It's a typical Sunday morning at Sylvester's in Northampton a line out the door and not an empty table in sight.
Peter St. Martin is the proud owner of Sylvester's restaurant.
"Sunday's are generally our busiest day. It's always like this on Sunday," Martin said.
And for the rest of the summer, Sunday is the only weekend day you can come enjoy breakfast or lunch at the popular spot.
"We've always been open seven days a week, but then we talked about closing a day and then we thought we have all these people who are always asking for Saturday's off to be with their kids and with their families so we thought, just for the summer, why don't we close on Saturday," Martin explained.
Martin told Western Mass News a couple of weeks ago they considered closing on Saturday's for the summer.
This weekend they made it official.
"Saturday's are busy, but Saturday's are not as consistently busy as Sunday's. Saturday's tend to be kind of a day when people do a lot of gardening or outside stuff, especially in the summertime. We thought about it these past couple weeks and we have a lot of people who would love a weekend day off and since Saturday's can be a little off when the weather's really nice we thought, why not close on Saturday's and let people have Saturday's off," Martin noted.
St. Martin said they don't expect to take a big financial loss.
And the response they've received from their loyal customers and the community has been nothing but positive.
"The comments from people were far beyond anything I ever expected. People were extremely supportive of us doing this for the people in the industry. There was a lot of positive comments about that," Martin said.
Sylvester's said they plan to be back open the Saturday of labor day weekend.
