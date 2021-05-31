SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- “The word tornado gets people’s attention,” Boston National Weather Service Operations Officer Joe Dellicarpini said.
On June 1, 2011, it did.
“This was just so extreme, and personally, I wasn’t prepared to witness this kind of damage,” Dellicarpini said.
A tornado of this magnitude in western Mass. came as a shock to everyone, including the weather service crew who surveyed the damage. Usually, after an extreme severe weather event, we tend to focus on the financial effects, the cleanup, and the gradual rebuilding. But what about the people? How does someone cope with going through such a traumatic event even 10 years later?
Western Mass News went to the experts for some insight on what people go through and how to cope.
“If you were living in a part of Massachusetts impacted by the tornado, but didn’t experience damage to your home, no injuries, didn’t know anyone who was hurt, chances are you’ll be ok. The risk factors related to exposure are if your house was damaged or destroyed if you or a loved one was injured or past, those reactions are going to be much more intense,” Institute for Disaster Mental Health Founding Director James Halpern said.
Halpern said that people can experience a wide range of symptoms after surviving a tornado, like a difficulty concentrating, a racing heart, flashbacks or dreams of the event, sadness, anger, anxiety, and fear.
Some of these reactions may linger for days, months, or years, especially when severe weather events return.
“This kind of storm warning or thunder can be seen as a trigger and might evoke these traumatic reactions from the past,” Halpern said.
If all of this is sounding familiar to you, there are a lot of options for coping with these feelings and reactions.
“If you can talk about what you’re struggling with from the past, that it is this trigger, that it is this fear, that your body is tensing up and having this physical reaction. Talking to trusted loved ones,“ Halpern explained.
You can talk to family and friends. Try exercising, mediation, or taking up a hobby you find calming and relaxing. You can also be prepared for severe weather, like having a disaster plan.
The National Weather Service hosts a free program called Skywarn that teaches weather safety.
“If people have anxiety about the weather or are fearful, this is a great way to really understand and calm those fears, and also help out too it’s a great citizen science project,” Halpern said.
Many advancements have been made over the last 10 years, including a major upgrade to doppler radar in 2012. The 2011 tornado significantly helped further tornado research in our area.
“The damage we saw, the radar signatures we saw, learning about the environment that really helped us as far as the ability to forecast these events and warn on them with successful lead times. In my opinion, we’ve really been able to step up our game,” Dellicarpini said.
Reaching out to a mental health professional can also help. There is a 24/7, 365 day a year disaster distress helpline 1-800-985-5990, that is there to give support to those experiencing emotional distress from natural disasters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.