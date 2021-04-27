BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state is moving forward into the next steps of its reopening process and is making updates to the face coverings order.

The Baker-Polito Administration announced Tuesday that effective Friday, April 30, the Massachusetts face coverings order will be relaxed for some outdoor settings. They will only be required in public when it's not possible to socially distance and at other times, when required by sector-specific guidance.

Face coverings will also be required at all times in indoor public places and will continue to be required at all time at events, whether indoors or outdoors and whether that event is held in a public space or private home, except when eating or drinking.

CDC issues new outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued new guidance on outdoor mask use for fully vaccinated Americans.

For small gatherings at private homes, face coverings are recommended but not required. The $300 fine, which had been set as an enforcement mechanism, will be eliminated.

Starting Monday, May 10

Large venues - including indoor and outdoor stadiums, arena, and ballparks - can increase capacity from 12 percent to 25 percent starting Monday, May 10.

Also, some outdoor businesses - including water parks, outdoor theme parks, and amusement parks - will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity after the facility has submitted safety plans to the Department of Public Health.

Youth and adult tournaments for moderate and high-risk amateur sports will be allowed.

Singing will be allowed indoors with distancing requirements at performance venues, event venues, restaurants, and other businesses.

Road races and other large, outdoor organized professional or amateur group athletic events will be allowed with staggered starts after safety plans are submitted to Mass. DPH or a local board of health.

Starting Saturday, May 29

The administration added that, subject to vaccination and public health data, gathering limits will increase to 200 people indoors and 250 people outdoors for event venues, public settings, and private settings.

Also subject to public health data, restaurant guidance will be updated to increase the maximum table party size to 10 people and to eliminate the requirement that food be served with alcohol purchases.

In addition, other industries that are part of Step 2 of Phase 4 will be able to open, subject to health data, including:

Street festivals, parades, and agricultural festivals, at 50 percent of their previous capacity and after submitting a safety plan to a local board of health

Bars, beer gardens, breweries, wineries, and distilleries will be subject to restaurant rules with seated service only, a 90 minute limit, and no dance floors.

Starting Sunday, August 1

Remaining industries will be permitted to open, subject to public health data, including:

Dance clubs and nightclubs

Saunas, hot-tubs, steam rooms at fitness centers, health clubs and other facilities

Indoor water parks

Ball pits

In addition, all other industry restrictions will be lifted at that time and capacity will increase to 100 percent for all industries. Businesses are being encouraged to continue following best practices. The gathering limit will be rescinded as well.

The Baker-Polito Administration added that the August 1 date may be re-evaluated depending on state public health data and vaccine distribution.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is expected to provide a reopening update for the state early Tuesday afternoon.

Baker will be joined at the State House by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Mass. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, and Mass. Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy.

Western Mass News will have complete coverage when the governor begins his remarks around 1:45 p.m. on the networks of Western Mass News and in our free streaming app.