SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is 'Super Tuesday'. To encourage voter turn out, this is the first year Massachusetts has offered early voting for a presidential primary.
However, with Democratic candidates dropping out of the race in recent days, many early voters are feeling disappointed their votes now don't count.
"This is a presidential vote and I'm really passionate about who will be our next president," said Walter Woodgett of Springfield.
Robert Dupis of Springfield added, "I hear people say in this state, very liberal state, my vote doesn't matter, but you know, it really does."
Western Mass News caught up with voters outside the polls on 'Super Tuesday' as they expressed how much this election means to them.
Linda Mathis has been a Springfield resident her entire life. After working for the school district for over 30 years and raising her family in the city, she understands the value of her vote.
"No matter how busy you are, you go vote because you can sit and complain, but if you didn't come out to vote, you can't say 'this is no good' or 'that is no good,'" Mathis explained.
Mathis said that's why, in the past, she's been a fan of early voting for other municipal elections, but when the state approved early voting for the first time in a presidential primary, she wanted to wait it out before casting her ballot.
"This year, I'll be honest with you. I was going to do it, but I couldn't decide who to vote for and so I said I'll just wait. All my friends and family who voted early, a lot of them feel their vote is wasted because the people they voted for dropped out of the election. That would give me pause to vote early in the future," Mathis noted.
That's why Mathis told Western Mass News she is glad she did not participate in early voting this year.
"I think they will find in the next election cycle, people aren't coming out as much as this year," Mathis added.
In Massachusetts, there are 4.5 million registered voters.
According to the secretary of state's office, nearly 230,000 people participated in early voting and 70,000 mailed in absentee ballots.
They estimate 1.5 million votes to be cast in the Democratic primaries in Massachusetts, which would be record voter turnout and while the change to early voting may be increasing turnout numbers, Mathis believes it may not be the best option for voters.
"I'd be afraid to vote early. Two days before we voted, two candidates dropped out. I would hesitate. I think they will find in the next election," Mathis said.
