CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details on the Chicopee Academy lockdown case from Wednesday.
Chicopee court officials told Western Mass News that the charge against the 19 year old student, Carlos Correa Jr., has been dropped.
Correa was charged with disturbance with carrying a dangerous weapon, as police alleged Correa walked the halls with a stapler, unfolded to look like a gun.
Chicopee Police said they are pursuing further charges against Correa Jr.
According to police, a 16-year-old student is being summonsed for a similar disturbance charge.
Yesterday's investigation put the academy and two other nearby schools on lockdown.
