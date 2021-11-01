SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state is dismissing its charges against a Springfield police officer. The decision was revealed in Worcester Superior Court.
James D'Amour was one of the dozen officers originally charged following a brawl outside of Nathan Bill's in Springfield. The 42-year-old was charged with perjury, misleading a police officer/investigator, and filing a false police report
Court officials said the decision to dismiss the charges is based on the admissibility of evidence in the case.
With the charges dropped, Springfield Police officials said D'Amour, who was suspended without pay after being charged in 2019, is entitled to his back-pay, which is approximately two-and-a-half years of salary.
