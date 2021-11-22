SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Court officials told Western Mass News that charges against former Holyoke Soldiers' Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former medical director David Clinton have been dropped.

The two had been charged following the COVID-19 outbreak that saw nearly 80 veteran residents die due to COVID-19.

Motion hearing held in case against former Holyoke Soldiers' Home leaders SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The tragedy at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home was litigated Tuesday in front of a judge as the former superintenden…

The state had charged Walsh and Clinton with five counts each of caretaker who wantonly or recklessly commits or permits bodily injury to an elder or disabled person and caretaker who wantonly or recklessly commits or permits abuse, neglect, or mistreatment to an elder or disabled person.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.