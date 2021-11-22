Bennett Walsh file 040120

Western Mass News file photo

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Court officials told Western Mass News that charges against former Holyoke Soldiers' Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former medical director David Clinton have been dropped.

The two had been charged following the COVID-19 outbreak that saw nearly 80 veteran residents die due to COVID-19.

The state had charged Walsh and Clinton with five counts each of caretaker who wantonly or recklessly commits or permits bodily injury to an elder or disabled person and caretaker who wantonly or recklessly commits or permits abuse, neglect, or mistreatment to an elder or disabled person.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

