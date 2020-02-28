LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Hampden County woman is facing charges after investigators claim neglected horses were found on her property.
MSPCA spokesperson Rob Halpin said that on February 5, two horses - 13-year-old Shakira and 11-year-old Tia, had to be dug out of their stalls at a Ludlow home after it was discovered that they were in a manure pile so high that they couldn't get out of the doors.
Crews spent nearly two hours digging through the pile to free the horses.
Once outside the stall, investigators found the horses had sores on their backs, which Halpin said was a result of their backs being pressed against the building's rafters because of the manure pile. It was also discovered that both horses reportedly had overgrown teeth and hind legs caked in manure.
"The hooves on these horses were so overgrown and disfigured that it will take years of farrier work for them to reshape—if that’s even possible,” said Roger Lauze with MSPCA's Nevins Farm.
Tia was reportedly found to be underweight, which Halpin noted was an additional sign that she had been neglected for years. Radiographs of Tia also reportedly found immense deformation of the coffin bones on her hind hooves, as well as other bone change that would compromise her health forever.
Changes to the coffin bones of Shakira's front hooves were also reportedly found via X-ray. Nevin's farm staff are hopeful that those changes will not change her quality of life any further.
The former owner of the horses, Nancy Golec of Ludlow, was arraigned in Palmer District Court on Monday on four counts of felony animal cruelty.
The horses were surrendered and taken to by equine ambulance to Nevins Farm in Methuen for treatment. The horses continue their rehabilitation there and MSPCA officials hope that they can be placed up for adopton. Those interested in adopting can email the farm for more information.
Those who would like to contribute towards the medical bill can do so through the farm's Ashton's Hope Fund.
Because of all the wasted space it takes forever to scroll down and post.
But besides that this story is so sad for these horses. We don't want to make assumptions so maybe these owners are elderly and losing their minds or lack the money to care for them. This is why it is important for family, if any, or neighbors to check on the elderly. Cannot imagine making these animals suffer if you were in your right mind.
