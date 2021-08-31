BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More charges have been filed in connection with a shooting last week in Hadley.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 20-year-old Juan Hernandez of Schenectady, NY and 21-year-old Jeraun Matos of Springfield were arraigned Tuesday on drug-related charges via Zoom from their hospital beds.

Loisel noted that Hernandez and Matos were both injured in an August 22 shooting in a bathroom at Walmart in Hadley.

Hernandez pleaded not guilty and is being held on $10,000 bail, while Matos, who also pleaded not guilty, was ordered held on $7,500 cash bail. Both suspects are due back in court on September 28.

Also on Tuesday, 26-year-old Wilmer Alvarez of Chicopee appeared before a judge. He pleaded not guilty on August 23 on charges connected to the shooting, including two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and drug-related charges. Today, the judge heard a motion from prosecutors asking that Alvarez be held based on being a danger if he was released. The judge granted that motion and ordered Alvarez held without prejudice.

Prosecutors allege that Alvarez shot Hernandez and Matos inside Walmart and then fled the scene in a vehicle in which 23-year-old Keyla Fernandez of Holyoke was a passenger. Fernandez pleaded not guilty on August 23 on charges of being a joint venturer with Alvarez to the firearm and drugs. She is expected back in court on September 20.

The case involving the shooting remains under investigation.