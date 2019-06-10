SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is learning that a Chicopee driver has been arrested following Friday's crash on I-91 south in Springfield.
Traffic was blocked off for hours and multiple cars were involved.
Mass. State Police confirmed that one driver hit several other vehicles in the midst of a high-speed chase trying to evade the police.
Police told Western Mass News that troopers tried to pull over Nathan Ricardo Davila, when they found he was driving with attached license plates not registered to the Chevrolet Cavailer he was driving.
This began on I-391 near Exit 3.
They said Davila, 20, refused to stop and drove away quickly, heading toward I-91 south.
As troopers pursued him, police said Davila pulled into the the breakdown lane, trying to bypass other traffic. They said he hit four other drivers before coming to a stop near Exit 8.
Davila then reportedly resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody and brought to Baystate.
Fire officials confirmed to Western Mass News this afternoon that a pregnant passenger of Davila's Cavalier was extracted from the damaged car and brought to Baystate as well.
Davilia is facing 10 charges, including attaching plates, driving an unregistered car, and reckless operation. Police told us he has four outstanding warrants.
We went to court this afternoon to see if Davila had been arraigned. We're told the judge has not seen his case yet.
State Police said several other drivers who had their cars hit were also brought to Baystate with minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.