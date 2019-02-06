EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Easthampton resident is facing charges after a deadly crash late last year.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's Office, said that 62-year-old Ruby Schmid of Easthampton on charges of negligent motor vehicle homicide, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a civil crosswalk violation.
The charges stem from a crash along Cottage Street in Easthampton on December 3, 2018 that resulted in the death of 63-year-old Denise Herzog of Easthampton.
"Police allege Herzog was walking across Cottage Street, in a marked crosswalk, when she was fatally struck by Schmid, who was driving a gray Pontiac minivan," Carey explained.
Herzog died the next day.
Schmid is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, February 15.
