WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department will verse the Westfield Fire Department in a charity hockey game on Saturday.
The game will take place at Amelia Park Arena and will begin at 5:10 p.m.
Attendees are being asked to bring two non-perishable food items to benefit the Westfield Food Pantry.
