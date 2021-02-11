CHARLTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Charlton Police Department is offering a special Valentine's Day Weekend Special.
In a Facebook post, the department says "Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have warrants? Give us a call with their location for a special holiday offer."
The Friday evening special includes free transportation, a three night stay in the department's luxurious five-star accommodations, a Valentine's Day dinner and a special set of bracelets.
The department continued the joke saying, "all this can be yours for the price of a phone call. Callers can remain anonymous."
