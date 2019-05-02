Charter Communications customers in Chicopee experience issues when dialing 911.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you're a Charter Communications customer living in the city of Chicopee, you may be experiencing some technical difficulties if you attempt to dial 911.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that the issue is due in part to a nationwide equipment failure.
If you are a Charter Communications customer and experience an emergency, you are asked to call 413-594-1700 or use your cell phone to dial 911.
You can also text 911 from your mobile device as well.
The Chicopee Police Department would like to add this may or may not affect, but would still like to get the word out to Charter Communications customers.
