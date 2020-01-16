CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's only been one day since the Amber Alert went out for 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia, who police said was abducted in Springfield on Wednesday.
Police called it a parent's worst nightmare after an Amber Alert was issued for Moccia. They said the 11-year-old was abducted after getting off the bus in her Springfield neighborhood on Wednesday.
Parents told Western Mass News they can't even imagine being in the Moccia family's shoes.
"If my child would have been out there and it would have been her, I would have been just going crazy. I wouldn't know what to do," said Ismael Perez
Perez, a parent of two little ones, said Wednesday's incident truly put things into perspective.
"Make sure you know where your kid is at at all times. If possible, have someone, have someone watch them or someone in the neighborhood watch them," Perez added.
Students, teachers, and staff all made their way back to Moccia's school - the Hampden Charter School of Science - for the first time since the incident.
Superintendent Tarkan Topcuoglu told Western Mass News despite the circumstances, they tried to make it as comfortable as possible.
"This morning was normal, but yesterday was a rough day for everybody, especially for Charlotte's family and for Charlotte and the entire school community," Topcuoglu said.
The school day has a different focus at Hampden Charter School of Science. Students and staff are coming together to talk about what happened on Wednesday.
"The safety reminders and making them feel safe. You are safe in school, you are safe in Hampden Charter, you know, back home and here, but you know things can happen and what really matters and how you respond and it's really important to talk about the safety reminders," Topcuoglu explained.
With the school consisting of only about 500 students, Hampden Charter is awaiting Moccia's return, ready to comfort her and her family with open arms.
