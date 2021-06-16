EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- NAI Plotkin has sold the former Manchester Hardware site to the Center for Human Development.
The $1.4 million sale includes a total of more than one acre of land.
The 17,900 square foot commercial building is located on Union Street in downtown Easthampton.
CHD plans to renovate the building to house a community-related program.
