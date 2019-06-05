SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Center for Human Development held a health and wellness fair on Wednesday.
The event at the Basketball Hall of Fame is put on for their employees and those they serve.
CHD told Western Mass News it's important to provide employees with resources to get them in the habit of engaging in wellness practices that will carry over to the people they serve.
"We've got some really neat things. We're teaching people how to eat well, how to sleep well and dance well. We also have a smoothie bike. People can get on that and make their own smoothies. We've got ways to teach you how to make a better breakfast," said Julianne Shea with CHD.
CHD noted that they hold the event semi-annually and it's always well attended.
