AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This coming weekend, we were supposed to see some flowers with the Daffodil Run in Amherst, a day-long affair that puts the fun in fundraising while also having a big impact in the community.
Like most, their plans have changed due to this pandemic, but if you were prepped to lace up the shoes and log some miles for a good cause, don’t worry. There’s still a way to do just that.
“People are thanking us for giving them something to get excited about,” said Jessie Colley with CHD’s Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County.
In COVID-19 times, it’s rare to hear the word excited. Yet, that’s how Cooley said people are feeling about this year’s Daffodil Run.
“It is one of the few things we can still do - get outside,” Cooley explained.
The 5k and 10k run/walk is still on for this coming Sunday, but, like our interview, things will be done virtually.
“We’re going to have a livestream from 11 to 1 that day,” Cooley noted.
Prizes for top performers will still be divided out.
“For instance, hundreds of dollars gift cards to Bueno Y Sano, Elements Hot Tubs, L.L. Bean, Whole Foods…all places that support Big Brothers Big Sisters…so we're trying to support them now that they’re facing challenges too,” Cooley said.
You can run day of, or you can do it ahead of time. Western Mass News is getting answers on how that will work.
“Anyone who goes out during the week, or any week, leading up to the 26th with a video or picture of their training walk or run, wherever they are in the world. They can post that video or picture to Facebook event, the virtual Daffodil Run Big Brothers Big Sisters Facebook event. You can run anytime that week and submit photos or videos as evidence that they did the 5k or 10,” Cooley said.
It’s a big change, but Cooley said in times like these people need it.
“It's good for us and our well-being right now,” Cooley added.
…and so does the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County.
“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Cooley noted.
In a normal year, the Daffodil Run would raise close to $60,000. It’s a figure Cooley said was easily attainable pre-pandemic.
“Given that this was our 10th anniversary, we were on track for that,” Cooley explained.
Their sponsors are still in. Their problem now is participants.
“It's really important that we can keep those numbers up. We're hoping more people will still sign up. We've had over 100 register since we shifted to a virtual event,” Cooley said.
These critical registration funds go directly to the local Big Brothers Big Sisters, which pairs kids in need of a mentor figure with an adult fitting the description.
Cooley said the need is there.
“We have nearly 200 children on the wait list in Hampshire County,” Cooley said.
If interested, we’re told runners or walkers just have to visit the Daffodil Run website.
You can also send training videos and pictures to their Facebook page and be registered to win other fun prizes.
