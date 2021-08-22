SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The First Warning Weather Tracker checked out the road flooding conditions Sunday night.
Flooding has certainly calmed down, however, there were spots where the rain and wind really picked up. that seems to have stopped.
One Springfield resident told us they were driving in the storm all day. But then they had to stop because of the storm.
“No, I was in it. I got stuck. I had no gas in my vehicle. And I got stuck and I got gas. And I had to walk and get some gas. But I’m good though. I'm coming to get more gas,” said Jose Cruz, a Springfield resident.
We took video earlier Sunday of gusts of wind in Longmeadow and West Springfield. The rain picked up and the rain was coming over at Shepherd Street in Chicopee.
