SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Western Mass News drove from Springfield to Northampton, to Deerfield and people in Franklin county said this snowstorm is the biggest one for them this winter.
“I don’t like it. It was 60 two days ago and now we’re shoveling. That’s New England for you," said Lisa Canedy of South Deerfield.
“It’s the most snow we’ve gotten all year, which is kind of crazy cause it’s the end of February,” said Aaron Cook of South Deerfield.
Crook said this snowstorm was bigger for them than the one at the end of January which was more significant for other parts of the state.
“No, it didn’t seem that big and it didn’t last long,” said Crook.
We found others who agreed.
“No, no we didn't get hardly any. Just a dusting. This is a lot. I think this is the most snow we’ve had,” said Canedy.
Whether or not we get more snow this season, keep this in mind, the first day of spring is just over three weeks away.
