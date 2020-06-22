SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a sad day for Cajun food lovers in the Springfield area.
Chef Wayne Hooker of Chef Wayne's Big Mamou Soul Food Restaurant announced on Facebook Monday morning that he will be retiring July 1 and closing the iconic Liberty Street restaurant.
The restaurateur took to Facebook to thank his customers for over 25 years of loyalty.
Chef Wayne reassured his followers that, in his words, it ain't over. His food truck, Cajun On The Go, will remain open, saying it will be his new job moving forward.
