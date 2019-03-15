SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A hazardous material incident in Springfield overnight sent several people to the hospital.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, told Western Mass NEws that shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday, crews were called to the U.S. Postal Service bulk mail center on Fiberloid Street for a chemical spill.
That chemical, according to Leger, was an industrial cleaner called xalis acid, which poses some respiratory concerns with exposure.
Just before 1 a.m., incident command then called in the hazmat team from the Mass. Department of Fire Services to clean-up the scene.
As a precaution, four people who were possible exposed to the chemical were transoorted to an area hospital to be evaluated.
