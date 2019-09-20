SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced on Friday afternoon that Cheryl Clapprood will now be promoted to the city's new Police Commissioner.
Commissioner Clapprood has been serving as Acting Commissioner since February of this year, after former Commissioner John Barbieri's retirement.
Commissioner Clapprood has served as a member of the Springfield Police Department for nearly four decades.
Mayor Sarno said there will be a formal event very shortly to make the promotion official.
Western Mass News will hear from the new Commissioner tonight on ABC40 starting at 5.
